Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,778.79

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Empower has a total market cap of $8,778.79 and $146.53 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empower has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00041298 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $340.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

