Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EDN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 46,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,422. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

