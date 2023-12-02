Energi Price Up 9.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $109,318.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002038 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,864,754 coins and its circulating supply is 69,866,222 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

