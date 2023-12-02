Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 623,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

