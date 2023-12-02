Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.34. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 15,293 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.