Ergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $311,358.90 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $98.29 million and $311,358.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,306.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00184172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.00579325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00439822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049723 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00123705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,708,976 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,877 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

