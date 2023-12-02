Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.69 or 0.00049948 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $160.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00182185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00583220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00438071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00126396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,330,087 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

