Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $19.50 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $110.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00050139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,900.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00184804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00582522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00439817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00124195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,323,689 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

