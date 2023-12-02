Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $252.86 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $252.86 billion and $5.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,103.03 or 0.05424001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056669 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00024471 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002082 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,235,469 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.