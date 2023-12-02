European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.88

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.88 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.03). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 511,910 shares traded.
European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.80. The company has a market capitalization of £297.42 million, a P/E ratio of 917.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
European Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Assets Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.