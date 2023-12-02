European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.88

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.88 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.03). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 511,910 shares traded.

European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.80. The company has a market capitalization of £297.42 million, a P/E ratio of 917.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

