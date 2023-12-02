Everdome One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Everdome has a market cap of $14.21 million and $1.69 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

