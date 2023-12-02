FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FGI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.30.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.