FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGI Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 904,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.30.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

