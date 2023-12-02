First Digital USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $966.55 million and approximately $1.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 966,652,972 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 966,652,971.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00013896 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,079,312,042.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

