First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $966.11 million and $1.49 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 966,652,972 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 966,652,971.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00013896 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,079,312,042.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

