First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 569,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,913. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.