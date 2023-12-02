First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 569,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,913. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

