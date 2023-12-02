Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. TheStreet cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 623,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

