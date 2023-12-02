Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Up 40.8% in November

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $28.26. 1,404,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.