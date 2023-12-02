Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.38 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and $6,564.94 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,005,930 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

