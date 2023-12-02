Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 35.2% in November

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Freightos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 358.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freightos will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freightos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freightos in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

