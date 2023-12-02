Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.