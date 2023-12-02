Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.