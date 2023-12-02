Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
