Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,506.0 days.

FJTNF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

