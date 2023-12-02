Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUSN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,986. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.