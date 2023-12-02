Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,986. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

