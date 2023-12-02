G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,413.16 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $5,413.16 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

