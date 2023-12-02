G999 (G999) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,611.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002028 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

