Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRTX remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 564,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

