Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 350,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,603,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 816,754 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,811. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

