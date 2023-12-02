General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

