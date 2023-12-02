Genetic Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 231,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

