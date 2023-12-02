Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,800 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 1,846,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Gentera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentera in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.