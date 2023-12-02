Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Genus has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $28.35.
Genus Company Profile
