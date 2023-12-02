Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Genus has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.