Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Shares of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.85). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.89), with a volume of 18,341 shares traded.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.80.
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Company Profile
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.
