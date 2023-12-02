Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 91.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,479. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

