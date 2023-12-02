Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in November

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,358. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

