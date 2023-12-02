Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FIVN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,109. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.