Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GVA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

