Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 311,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,191.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,350. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

GRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

GRNT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $798 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

