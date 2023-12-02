Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GPK traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.