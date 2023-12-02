Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Price Jennifer C. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 31.3% in the first quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,374 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 119.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 353,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,791. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLDD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

