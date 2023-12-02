Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,847. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

