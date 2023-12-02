Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 183 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

