Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.81. 1,764,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,376. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.72 and its 200 day moving average is $393.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.