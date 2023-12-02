Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.35. 1,679,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.