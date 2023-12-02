Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. 2,038,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

