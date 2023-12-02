Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,722,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

