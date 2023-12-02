Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $255,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,956,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

