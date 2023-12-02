Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

AMAT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. 4,929,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.