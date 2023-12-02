Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $537,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 67,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

