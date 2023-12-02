Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $632,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

