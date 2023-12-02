Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $257,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 16,973,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,177,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.